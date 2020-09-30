Up Next

Cardi B Blames Pressure + Anxiety For New Music Delays

Written By Rosario Harper

New York rapper Cardi B is keeping things 100. The hip-hop star has dished on the perception of not putting music out on a regular basis and why she’s no longer letting anxiety force her into releasing new tunes. Despite rumors, Cardi shared her perspective on releasing music amidst industry pressure. She also talks about how female hip-hop artists are judged differently than their male counterparts.

Cardi B

Written by Rosario Harper

SOHH.com Writer. When I'm not covering hip-hop news and announcements, I'm deep into an Audible book and eating veggies.

