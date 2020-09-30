New York rapper Cardi B is keeping things 100. The hip-hop star has dished on the perception of not putting music out on a regular basis and why she’s no longer letting anxiety force her into releasing new tunes. Despite rumors, Cardi shared her perspective on releasing music amidst industry pressure. She also talks about how female hip-hop artists are judged differently than their male counterparts.
Cardi B Blames Pressure + Anxiety For New Music Delays
