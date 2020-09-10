New York rapper Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are letting fans get an up-close look at their “WAP” masterpiece. The hip-hop pair have shared part one of a behind the scenes series called “Inside the WAP” showing how much effort, attention and details went into biggest song in the country’s music video.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "Inside The WAP" BTS Part 1
