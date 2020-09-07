Cardi B and Candace Owens Go To War Against Each Other

New York rapper Cardi B has plenty of time for conservative political personality Candace Owens. The hip-hop superstar has unloaded some digital flames at the publicized pal of Kanye West.

Cardi B Rips Candace Owens

B didn’t sugarcoat anything. The rap superstar and “WAP” hitmaker relied on all of her social media channels to blast Owens for dragging her online.

“Well paying taxes is something that as much as I hate it’s a reality I will always have to pay …but I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ….Use my money on something USEFUL.Your president use our tax money to fu d his empty campaign runs 😩😂😂” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Well paying taxes is something that as much as I hate it’s a reality I will always have to pay …but I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ….Use my money on something USEFUL.Your president use our tax money to fu d his empty campaign runs 😩😂😂 https://t.co/tesk1pwdwb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you. https://t.co/haACwKRN13 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020 Cardi B rips Candace Owens in a series of tweets.

Cardi really made things personal after sharing footage her sister Hennessy Carolina revealed to the world of being harassed about her sexuality at a beach.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Cardi’s Not Done

B took things even further by going at Owens for past comments she made about murdered Black man George Floyd. In the controversial footage, Candace attempt to sympathize with Minnesota police for using lethal force against Floyd.

“Lost soul The type of people that drag me all day online all cause I hate trump.This girl tho she makes me sad.She have a identity issue.She hates her own kind.I never fucked a white men so idk how good white duck is to make turn against my own race but this girl is six months pregnant harrassing all cause of a song Called WAP and Trump .Well I hope I made your bay kick sweety” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Cardi also dug up a major receipt. B shared a flashback to 2018 tweet showing Owens’ past support for her.

“Since 2018 you been knew the power and potential that I have.I will never let ya SILENCE MY VOICE cause you threatened by the power that I have for a NEW BEGINNING AND CHANGE ! People will call you dumb , stupid but deep down inside they know you a f*ckin FORCE” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Candace Owens Unloads On Cardi

Owens initially took aim at Cardi in a publicized interview. She took personal offense to B doing an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go.” -Candace Owens’ Twitter

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Malcolm X warned us years ago about the puppetry of interviews like Cardi B and Joe Biden.



He always spoke out against the white liberal game of using entertainers as pawns.



This isn’t really about you, @iamcardib. This is about black America waking up to Democrat racism. pic.twitter.com/Ap7WeZL6B5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

Attacking an unborn child.

How very DEMOCRAT of you.



While I have you—did you know your party has supported the slaughter of over 18 million black babies since 1973? Did you know the most unsafe place for a black child is in its mother’s womb because of YOUR party? https://t.co/hEJ8HR0ZRg — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

I’m almost 6 months pregnant and had to rip @iamcardib a new WAP.



Watch here: https://t.co/mLbMeDgm9s



Goodnight fam. #TRUMP2020 all day, every day. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

Update: Cardi B is in the middle of a live Instagram about me.

Riveting, educational content about how she has so many followers so that’s why Joe Biden has to speak to her.



She has unfortunately spelled my handle wrong, but people are helping her out in the comments. https://t.co/3xVR1Q0U5H — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

Candace Joins REVOLT Conference

In September 2019, Candace and rap star T.I. shared the same stage at a REVOLT Summit to discuss political and social issues going on in America.