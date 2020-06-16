New York rapper Cardi B knows how to get the thirst trap’s full attention. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to share a jaw-dropping new pic of herself donning short hair and showing off her massive booty.

Cardi x OMG

Last night, B went to Instagram with her eye-opening new pic. The shot features her donning short colored hair and giving followers an up-close look at her tattooed booty.

“Dimelo shawtyyyy …Mix that Louis wit Fashionnova.” -Cardi B’s Instagram

High-Key Details

This week, Cardi shared pics of her revamped tattoos. The hip-hop heavyweight decided to get her popular ink redone with way more color and designs.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover.This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂.Thank you @jamie_schene .” -Cardi B’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Outside of tats, the hip-hop star recently took a moment away from her mommy duties to get fans to weigh-in on their all-time favorite type of macaroni and cheese.

“Let me start a war Lmaaaoooo American Baked Mac and cheese Or Macaroni Pie” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Waaaaaait – can we say both tho??? @iamcardib #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/sRnJE8MDnG — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 14, 2020 Cardi B instigated a debate on mac and cheese vs macaroni pie

Before You Go

Heading into this past Sunday, B went to her social media pages with some gushy daughter moments. The pics showed her mini-me Kulture Kiari‘s fashion goals courtesy of a summer hat and sandals.