New York rapper Cam’ron‘s mom is showing her protégé has really lived out his own lyrics. The hip-hop veteran’s biggest fan went online this week to share a throwback mugshot of Killa dating back to the early 2000’s.

Mom’ron x Cam

On Saturday, Mom’ron hit up Instagram with the flashback. The pic reminds followers how much Cam has grown and turned into a full-fledged Dipset entrepreneur after a past cannabis bust.

“NYPD’s file on Cam. It’s public info so no big deal 🤷🏽‍♀️” -Mom’ron’s Instagram “Off the rip, this has me thinking of that line on “Losing Weight pt. 2” – “…18 months?! Please that ain’t facing time. I’m stressed anyway, need it for vacation time.” -hollhard “U know them dirty hip hop 🐷 were WAITING to get my mans for anything they could. So pointless!” -ji8wa “For weed 😔” -lifeofjer

High-Key Details

Recently, Fredericka Giles gave fans an up-close look at Killa during his teenage years. Cam’ron’s mom, as his biggest supporter shared a slideshow of must-see throwback pics showing him with his college basketball team.

“Circa ‘94/‘95. School Days. “Grades bad,settled for a JuCo” (SDE)….Navarro College, Corsicana, Tex” -Mom’ron’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Mom’ron returned to Instagram with another vintage set of pics. These featured Cam’s first Dipset store grand opening in New Jersey.

“2004…Grand opening of DIPSHACK in Paterson, NJ” -Mom’ron’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early May 2020, Cam’s day one went online with a must-see pic. The shot featured a younger Cam and she also shared now-classic lyrics from Killa’s “Hey Ma” single.