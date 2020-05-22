New York rapper Cam’ron‘s mom just dropped a major shocker to “The Wire” and Dipset fans. Mom’ron went online this week to reveal Diplomat member Jim Jones low-key had a cameo on the standout HBO series.
The Wire
On Friday, Fredericka Giles hit up Instagram to blow fans away. She shared a screenshot of Jimmy appearing in a shot from the show’s fifth season.
“Who knew…Jim Jones made an appearance on The Wire…Season 5/Episode 8!” -Fredericka Giles’ Instagram
The Plan
Earlier in the week, Mom’ron shared a priceless vintage clip. In the throwback footage, Cam’ron is shown talking about his goal of making sure he held down the Diplomats after signing to Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000’s.
“#Camron goals in 2002 for the team, thus presenting The Diplomats in 2003, providing a platform for all. He did his part, the rest is history” -Mom’ron’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Recently, Cam’s mom hit up Instagram with a must-see throwback baby pic. The shot featured a young Cameron Giles rocking a huge hat and sitting next to a Stretch Armstrong toy.
“1976…Baby Flee x Stretch Armstrong 💪🏽” -Cam’ron’s Instagram
Before You Go
Killa’s mom recently went online with a hilarious meme. She joked about Cam doing the most with his at-home jump rope ability after footage went viral.
“Let the memes begin…Y’all had to know they were coming 🤷🏽♀️” -Mom’ron’s Instagram