New York rapper Cam’ron has a real one in his mom. The hip-hop veteran’s biggest fan went online this week to remind folks of how woke Killa has remained over the past few years.

Mom x Killa

On Thursday, Mom’ron hit up social media with a flashback. Fredericka Giles shared a snippet of Cam’s 2005 Sam Cooke-sampled “A Change is Gonna Come” classic.

““Long Time Coming” by Cam’ron ft Elz sampled Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come”. How appropriate for the times” -Fredericka Giles’ Instagram

The Plan

Recently, Mom’ron shared a priceless vintage clip. In the throwback footage, Cam’ron is shown talking about his goal of making sure he held down the Diplomats after signing to Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000’s.

“#Camron goals in 2002 for the team, thus presenting The Diplomats in 2003, providing a platform for all. He did his part, the rest is history” -Mom’ron’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Cam’s mom hit up Instagram with a must-see throwback baby pic. The shot featured a young Cameron Giles rocking a huge hat and sitting next to a Stretch Armstrong toy.

“1976…Baby Flee x Stretch Armstrong 💪🏽” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

Before You Go

Killa’s mom recently went online with a hilarious meme. She joked about Cam doing the most with his at-home jump rope ability after footage went viral.