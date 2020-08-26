New York rapper Cam’ron is giving fans some serious sneak peeks into his personal life. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to show off his love for PUMA basketball shoes and give a glimpse into a potential new boo.

Cam’ron’s Love & Basketball Goals

On Wednesday, Killa went to Instagram to share a batch of pics of himself draped in a basketball outfit. The last slide featured him just being straight disrespectful with a female friend courtesy of his balling skills.

“Must be the shoes 🤷🏽‍♂️ swipe 👈🏾 she almost fell after I hit her wit da sham 😂.U know I had to do it right. Sham shoes @pumahoops with the Lasalle jersey (from his high school) thx you @godshammgod12 and @jersey_jax #ProudFriend #LenoxAvAlumni #MavsNation” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Cam revealed he had his mind on a possible new girlfriend during a recent 2 Chainz and Rick Ross Verzuz battle.

“Was just vibin listening to verzuz then @sencity730 started gassin me. Lol.. we bout to go out now 💃🏽🕺🏾🥂 🗣 #DonDamarco sh*t like that” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Cam’s mom went to her Instagram feed with a must-see flashback. Although she didn’t provide an exact date, the shot featured a super tiny Cam from his baby days.

“Parents won’t admit it, but most have a favorite child. I’ll admit that Cameron is my favorite child. Right? @officialbritishthetitan lol” -Fredericka Giles’ Instagram

Before You Go

A few days prior, Fredericka Giles went to her Instagram page with some must-see Cam content. She shared a super throwback pic of Killa from his childhood.