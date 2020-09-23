Cam’ron Shares Epic Father-Son Moments Through Throwback Flicks

New York rapper Cam’ron has nothing but love for his son. The hip-hop veteran took a moment to share a huge birthday shout-out to his mini-me courtesy of throwback memories together from his childhood through teenage years.

Cam’ron Celebrates Son’s Birthday W/ Flashbacks

The Dipset boss went to his Instagram page with some must-see moments. In addition to sharing a super vintage clip of Cameron Giles, Killa also shared a slideshow of his son through the years.

“I know my son isn’t gonna like the first vid. (He doesn’t like old pics 🙄) but I’ve been looking for it all day, I love that vid. I Wanna wish him a very happy birthday. And I’m very proud of the young man that he’s become. Love you young flee🤞🏾” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

Cam’s mom Fredericka Giles also hit up social media to shout-out her grandson on his born day.

“OH BOY..does time fly. Screaming happy bday to my grandson Cameron @_the_notorious_cdg” -Mom’ron’s Instagram

Brolic Cam

In February 2020, Cam’ron shared a rare look at his son and – specifically – his insane muscles.

“My son walk by. I said “ayo make a muscle real quick” he did, then I said “keep ya shirt on round my female company N*gga..you ain’t low” 😑 #GrownLilFlee”

Like Father, Like Son

In September 2019, a pic surfaced of Cam flexing alongside his mini-me.

Baby Cam

In the past, Cam’ron’s mom has shared flashbacks at Killa as a baby boy.