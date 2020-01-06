New York rapper Cam’ron is out here speaking big facts for people around the Big Apple. The hip-hop veteran went online this past weekend to speak on his only resolution for the entire 2020.

Big Facts: Killa hit up Instagram last night to admit he’s trying to keep a certain type of woman out of his life.

FAM! LOL – why is @Mr_Camron low-key the best IG page to follow? Stays w/ the jokes but they're FR FR facts! #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/oHWaRLgAID — SOHH (@sohh) January 6, 2020

On A Related Note: In December 2019, Cam treated fans to his long-awaited Purple Haze 2 album.

Cam’ron has released the sequel to his iconic 2004 album Purple Haze. The new project features guest spots from Wale, Max, B, Jim Jones, and more. It also includes the previously shared “Believe in Flee.” (Pitchfork)

Wait, There’s More: To celebrate the project, Cam released a batch of album merchandise.

Before You Go: Recently, the Harlem native blessed fans with his “Believe In Flee” music video premiere.