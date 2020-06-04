New York rapper Cam’ron has a real one in his mom. The hip-hop veteran’s biggest fan went online this week to remind folks of how woke Killa has remained over the past few years.

Mom x Killa

On Thursday, Mom’ron hit up social media with a flashback. Fredericka Giles shared a snippet of Cam’s 2005 Sam Cooke-sampled “A Change is Gonna Come” classic, proving that Cam’ron has always been woke.

““Long Time Coming” by Cam’ron ft Elz sampled Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come”. How appropriate for the times” -Fredericka Giles’ Instagram

The Plan

Recently, Mom’ron shared a priceless vintage clip. In the throwback footage, Cam’ron is shown talking about his goal of making sure he held down the Diplomats after signing to Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000’s.

“#Camron goals in 2002 for the team, thus presenting The Diplomats in 2003, providing a platform for all. He did his part, the rest is history” -Mom’ron’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Cam’s mom hit up Instagram with a must-see throwback baby pic. The shot featured a young Cameron Giles rocking a huge hat and sitting next to a Stretch Armstrong toy.

“1976…Baby Flee x Stretch Armstrong 💪🏽” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

Before You Go

Killa’s mom recently went online with a hilarious meme. She joked about Cam doing the most with his at-home jump rope ability after footage went viral.