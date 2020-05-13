New York rapper Cam’ron isn’t going to make fans wait much longer. The hip-hop veteran has promised to deliver his long-awaited “Medellin” music video premiere to the masses.
Cam’s Promise
On Tuesday, Killa Cam vowed to deliver the visual in less than 24 hours. Instead of going the traditional route, the Dipset leader has teamed with BET James to unload the visual.
““Dis is that Medellin” 2mr BET JAMS all day @jonnyshipes@jacobyork@mikewhittley@katiekay@adam313@directorbrendan@cinematicmusicgroup@shulathedon 🦅🦅🦅” -Cam’ron’s Instagram
Sneak Peek
In mid-February 2020, Killa shared a teaser of his video. Initial plans had the visual dropping just days later.
Wait, There’s More
Days prior, Cam went online with a slideshow of must-see pics hanging out alongside late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar‘s brother Roberto.
Before You Go
Over the past few years, footage has surfaced from Pablo Escobar’s huge mansion.