New York rapper Cam’ron isn’t going to make fans wait much longer. The hip-hop veteran has promised to deliver his long-awaited “Medellin” music video premiere to the masses.

Cam’s Promise

On Tuesday, Killa Cam vowed to deliver the visual in less than 24 hours. Instead of going the traditional route, the Dipset leader has teamed with BET James to unload the visual.

Sneak Peek

In mid-February 2020, Killa shared a teaser of his video. Initial plans had the visual dropping just days later.

Wait, There’s More

Days prior, Cam went online with a slideshow of must-see pics hanging out alongside late drug kingpin Pablo Escobar‘s brother Roberto.

Before You Go

Over the past few years, footage has surfaced from Pablo Escobar’s huge mansion.