SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Cam’ron is ready to take on the entire coronavirus spread. The hip-hop veteran has announced his signature Dipset face masks are back in stock.

Killa Masks

Last night, Cam’ron went to Instagram to get his fans hyped. Cam shared a shot showing off his various Dipset face masks and said supporters could now make purchases again.

SOHH TIP: Protect yourself like Cam. Step up your face mask goals. O2‘s innovative respirators protect you from harmful particles, so you can breathe easier, feel healthier, and perform your best. Check out the varieties and selections.

“We restocked @dipsetnewyork or shop DipsetCouture.US 😷😷😷” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

Mini-Me

Recently, Cam’s mom Fredericka Giles hit up Instagram with a must-see throwback baby pic. The shot featured a young Cameron Giles rocking a huge hat and sitting next to a Stretch Armstrong toy.

“1976…Baby Flee x Stretch Armstrong 💪🏽” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Killa’s mom recently went online with a hilarious meme. She joked about Cam doing the most with his at-home jump rope ability after footage went viral.

“Let the memes begin…Y’all had to know they were coming 🤷🏽‍♀️” -Mom’ron’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few nights ago, Killa Cam showed off the priceless footage. In the clip, he’s jumping rope surrounded by family including his niece.

“My niece @reesylauren_didn’t think I could jump. Had to stunt on da family at @sugadugga1988 crib 🤷🏽‍♂️😂” -Cam’ron’s Instagram

“Nah u styled smh u never know wit u west side baby 👶 lol” -Jim Jones “😆😆😆” -2 Chainz