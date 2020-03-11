The Call of Duty franchise has just hit a new level of awesomeness. After months of major co-signs from rap stars like Meek Mill and Offset, the action-packed Modern Warfare release has introduced its new Warzone feature.

Peep the trailer and check out the full announcement below!

High-Key Details

Welcome to Warzone, a new game-changing experience from Call of Duty®. Free-to-play and free-for-everyone, Call of Duty: Warzone is now available worldwide on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC. Warzone is an all-new experience from the world of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, where up to 150 players can squad up with friends and drop into the fictional city of Verdansk, a massive online combat arena packed with non-stop action and endless fun. At launch, players will team up and fight as a trio across two epic modes, which includes a new take on the popular all-out survival Battle Royale mode with new and innovative ways to play, and an all-new original mode called Plunder, where teams battle to collect the most in-match Cash. Published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward and Raven Software, Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone to download and play. The full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is not required to play Warzone.

Wait, There’s More

In Warzone’s Battle Royale mode, drop into the massive Verdansk world with 150 players in teams of three to loot and fight to be the last squad standing in a colossal firefight. In this redefined Battle Royale, players of all skill levels and playstyles will find new ways to play and be rewarded in the survival game mode.

Players can collect in-match Cash to purchase equipment, Field Upgrades, Killstreaks or Revive Tokens for fallen teammates at Buy Stations located throughout the map to help turn the tide of war.

Squads can choose to take on Contracts, optional in-match mini-missions located throughout the map that payout in epic in-match rewards upon completion, including rare loot, in-match Cash, XP, and Weapon XP to help squads get the upper hand on the competition.

If you go down in a match, it doesn’t mean you’re out for the count. In Warzone’ s Battle Royale, there are different ways players can earn their way back into the fight: The Gulag is an all-new way to earn a second chance at survival in Battle Royale. Upon being eliminated, players will be taken to the Gulag to face-off against another fallen player in a 1v1 winner-takes-all gunfight, for a chance to redeploy back into the match. In addition, players can earn enough in-match Cash to purchase a Self-Revive Kit in order to heal themselves after being downed by an opponent. Players can also bring back fallen teammates by earning enough in-match Cash to purchase a Squad Buyback at Buy Stations scattered throughout the map.

Warzone also features the all-new, large-scale combat mode Plunder, where the freedom and gameplay variety of Battle Royale meets fast-paced Call of Duty action.

In Plunder, teams drop into an action-packed race to collect as much in-match Cash as possible by raiding Supply Boxes, eliminating opponents, completing Contracts or by controlling key Cash deposit locations throughout the map.

Each player gets unlimited respawns, their own loadout, killstreaks and more, as they employ multiple team strategies to grow and safeguard their collection of in-match Cash.

There are a variety of ways to achieve victory, creating nearly endless epic moments and creative possibilities to win this battleground heist.

Before You Go