California Deputies Shot In Ambush and President Donald Trump Refers To Black Gunman As Animal

Multiple Los Angeles County deputies are in critical condition after getting shot in an ambush. The officers were fired upon in their vehicle outside a public transit station in Compton, California.

LA Deputies Shot

According to reports, an unnamed gunman remains at large following the Saturday shooting. A search has continued for the person responsible for shooting two deputies multiple times and critically injuring them.

The officers were shot at the MLK Transit Center, a Metro station in Compton around 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, the authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter that the deputies had been “ambushed.” The deputies, a man, 24, and a woman, 31, who is the mother of a 6-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital, where they underwent surgery, department officials said. Alex Villanueva, the Los Angeles County sheriff, said the two deputies were sworn into office 14 months ago. (New York Times)

The Suspect

A description of the gunman has since been released and there’s a reported $100,000 reward for help in getting an arrest made.

The gunman, a Black male between 28 and 30 years old, was wearing dark clothing, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release, offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. The gunman was last seen in a black, four-door sedan heading north on Willowbrook Avenue. (New York Times)

The Footage

A video clip from the crime scene has gone viral courtesy of the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Donald Trump’s Reaction

President Donald Trump has since weighed-in on the situation and called the gunman an animal. The head of state went even further by threatening serious payback.

Animals that must be hit hard! https://t.co/zrOd9ZUl8o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2020

Story updating…