Busta Rhymes and Vybz Kartel Drop The Don & The Boss Music Video

New York rapper Busta Rhymes is back on his rap grind. The hip-hop veteran has teamed up with Jamaican icon Vybz Kartel for their new “The Don & The Boss” music video from Busta’s upcoming Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.
“The Don & The Boss” video begins with news clips from Kartel’s trial as the song builds to the introduction of his first verse, bringing back the intense feelings and the support of his fans back in 2014. Scattered throughout the Benny Boom directed video are snippets from the trial juxtaposed with other scenes filled with vibrant, lively colors and dancehall-inspired dancers as a homage to Busta and Kartel’s Jamaican roots. Larger than life images of Rhymes and Kartel are featured on the backdrop showcasing them as the “Don” and the “Boss” that they are in the industry. The video ends on a humorous note with a sketch featuring Jamaican comedian Majah Hype dressed up as three different characters all talking about the song.
Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God announced just last month with a teaser video featuring NY comedic legend Chris Rock. E.L.E. 2 officially marks Rhymes’ return after eleven years with a star-studded follow up to his seminal 1998 three-time Grammy nominated, RIAA Certified Platinum album E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front.
