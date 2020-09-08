Bun B Playfully Welcomes Slim Thug Into 40/40 Club On Milestone Birthday

UGK’s Bun B is having too much fun. The hip-hop veteran has playfully welcomed fellow Houston native Slim Thug into the 40 and over club on his milestone birthday.

Slim Thug Turns 40

Bun B went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on having some fun at Thug’s expense. The 47-year-old Texan made a joke about Thug reaching an age where he’ll need multivitamin product Geritol in his life on a regular basis.

“Happy birthday to Sugar Daddy Slim aka @slimthug motherf*cker! Welcome to the 40+ club! Your Geritol is in the mail and should arrive shortly!” -Bun B’s Instagram

Slim hasn’t kept silent about his age. Instead, the Houston rap veteran has cherished reaching the massive milestone.

Thugger Needs Megan Thee Stallion In His Life

Prior to turning 40, Thug recently made headlines after trying to shoot his shot at fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion. Thug slipped into her comments section with some thirsty-looking comments.

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion likes to post a thirst trap every now and again, and we can’t blame her. That said, the reactions can get a little out of control sometimes. Case in point: fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug, who decided to shoot his shot on some of Meg’s recent posts with hopes it’ll land better than a Russell Westbrook three-pointer. “Let me be yo video h*e,” Thug commented under a video Meg posted of herself in a bikini. (BET)

Thug Is COVID-19 Free

In April 2020, Thug delivered a huge update to his fans. The rap heavyweight revealed he had been cleared after testing positive for coronavirus.

Road To Recovery

After announcing he had been infected with COVID-19, Slim kept fans updated on his whereabouts. Thug shared multiple clips and social media posts about his quarantine routine.