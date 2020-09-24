The Black Lives Matter movement might have just received all the fuel needed to continue pushing for justice and immediate change. Protests have erupted throughout the nation in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Louisville and more prominent cities following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to directly indict the officers in the killing of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor.
Breonna Taylor Protests Take Over New York, Louisville, Chicago + More Cities
