Breonna Taylor grand jury tapes are going public.

Less than a week after a Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict the police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron will now release the recordings and sealed transcripts to the public.

According to reports, the recording is set to reach the public as early as Wednesday. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has addressed being pressured to release the recordings publicly.

Cameron added that he was concerned that the release planned for Wednesday could hamper the ongoing federal investigation and lead to a “poisoning of the jury pool.” “The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body,” Cameron said in a statement released Monday night. “It’s apparent that the public interest in this case isn’t going to allow that to happen.” The move follows the filing of a motion in Louisville, Kentucky, by a grand jury member to have the sealed transcripts and records released “so that the truth may prevail.” (NBC News)

Kentucky's attorney general now says he will release recordings of the secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case after public outcry and the demands of a juror.

Breonna Taylor’s Family Makes Demands

After the grand jury’s decision, Taylor’s family demanded grand jury details be made public. The family’s statement came during a news conference in Jefferson Square Park.

Speaker after speaker pilloried that outcome, repeatedly criticizing Cameron, the police force and the country’s justice system, which Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, described as fundamentally not set up to protect people of color in America. “It’s clear that that is the way they will always see us,” Palmer said in a statement that was read aloud at the news conference by her sister, Bianca Austin. “I was reassured Wednesday of why I had no faith in the legal system, in the police, in the law … The system as a whole has failed her.” (Herald-Dispatch)

Louisville Police Officers Shot

According to reports, two – if not more – Louisville cops suffered gunshots hours after the grand jury decision. However, it was not certain if the shooting was a result of unrest from locals and peaceful protestors.

The officers were shot around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Brook Street as residents took to the city’s streets to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, the Courier-Journal Reported. Federal authorities confirmed the shooting and have arrived to aid in the investigation. “The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation,” the FBI’s Louisville branch tweeted. (NY Post)

The FBI Louisville SWAT team has responded to an LMPD officer being shot and will continue to assist in the investigation. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) September 24, 2020 Multiple Louisville police officers shot.

Big Sean and Kash Doll Disgusted In Grand Jury

After the Kentucky grand jury announced its decision not to charge all three officers connected to Taylor’s death, Detroit rappers Big Sean and Kash Doll went to their social media pages to share their shock. Kash reposted a message from the NAACP acknowledging justice for Breonna not happening today.