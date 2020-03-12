The NBA season is over – temporarily. The National Basketball Association has reportedly decided to suspend games as a result of the growing coronavirus spread.

Big Facts

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the league isn’t taking any chances. As of Wednesday night, NBA games are expected to be suspended.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

High-Key Details

The announcement comes hours after the league postponed a game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz. Some reports claim Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Thunder’s public service announcer said “due to unforeseen circumstances the game has been postponed” before asking fans to leave Chesapeake Bay Arena. The announcement came about 30 minutes after the scheduled 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The Thunder broadcast team said on the air that officials delayed the game because of an illness to Utah forward Rudy Gobert. It is not immediately clear if Gobert was diagnosed with the coronavirus or had another ailment. (USA Today)

Wait, There’s More

“Love & Hip Hop” star Safaree Samuels recently went to his Twitter page and shared a conspiracy theory. The hip-hop dad said he believed the government had something to do with the virus fears.

Stop letting the carona virus stop y’all from living y’all lives. I don’t trust the government. They got something to do with it. They shoulda stopped certain flights from coming in to America since December. Go chuck up Innah yuh mumma trump ‼️ — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) March 10, 2020

Before You Go

Last week, Florida rapper Plies went to his social media pages to try and make sense of people’s fears. The “Boss Friends” hitmaker released a NSFW video addressing coronavirus.