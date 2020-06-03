The fight for justice in the George Floyd case is finally going into protestors favor. New reports claim the four former police officers connected to the black man’s murder will be charged.

Cops x Charged

According to reports, Minnesota General Keith Ellison is adding charges against the cops. Arrested ex-officer Derek Chauvin’s is now set to receive a second-degree murder charge.

Ellison’s official announcement is expected to come Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests that call for the end to police violence against black citizens. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. (CNN)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

Drake responds to the four officers who killed George Floyd getting charged pic.twitter.com/vN85itzdGy — SOHH (@sohh) June 3, 2020

2 Chainz

This week, Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz focused on the nationwide protests. The hip-hop heavyweight said they would continue until all of the officers land in handcuffs.

“Okay, okay. Quick question. As I look on the news, and they show every single city that’s protesting, looting, whatever. It looks like all the 12’s got the PPE [protective personal equipment]. They need it. They ain’t have none for no frontline, nobody at the hospital, they need the masks, they need all kinds of donations. These police just got a new shipment of shields, you can use them little helmets. They use them in the hospital. As far as when this sh*t gonna stop, it ain’t never gonna stop until y’all arrest three f*cking cops. Just arrest three cops and charge that other cop with first degree. That’s all you got to do.” -2 Chainz’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This week, rap star Nicki Minaj went to Instagram to keep things 100. She spoke on how vital it is for the four Minneapolis police officers to land behind bars for ultimately ending Floyd’s life.

“When 4 black THUGS commit a crime, if 1 person commits murder, they ALL get charged & CONVICTED. When white THUGS/COPS KILL innocent black people, ALL 4 of them are responsible‼️‼️‼️ They all watched an unarmed man die and did nothing‼️ Why do they have different rules????? Let your voice be heard. Be angry. White people have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We didn’t invent violence & looting. Will these officers actually get convicted? Probably not. Let your voice be heard. Call & TEXT to be a part of these petitions. May Mr. Floyd Rest In Peace.” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Before You Go

Over the past few hours, Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 has blasted away at President Donald Trump over his stance toward nationwide protestors. Royce used memes and posted head-scratching details about the president during the aftermath of black man George Floyd‘s death.