Boosie Badazz Tells Kanye West To Stop Thirsting Over Drake: “You Showing Straight Jealousy”

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz wants Kanye West to take a chill pill. The hip-hop star has hit up social media to check Yeezy over his publicized Twitter presence and specifically name-dropping his on-again, off-again rap rival Drake.
Boosie Badazz Checks Kanye West
The Southern hip-hop heavyweight went to Twitter and went at West. Boosie told Ye to fall back from using his energy to drag the Canadian rap star.
“@kanyewest WHY U CANT KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA🤷🏽♂️IM GO SAY IT #stophatin #stophatin smh YOU SHOWING STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT 🤷🏽♂️U RICH RICH N*GGA 💰SMH” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter
Over the past few days, Kanye has consistently name-dropped Drake in a series of tweets.
Ma$e Calls Out Kanye West
Former Bad Boy Records rap star Ma$e went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back on checking Yeezy. Mason Betha questioned how Kanye could ask for apologies from peers like Drake after previously making fun of him for leaving the music biz at the height of career.
“#kanyewest much of what you are feeling has been expressed before. But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system! #Remember, your famous line “Don’t leave when you hot”? I know today you may see it very differently so… You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one. For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision.” -Ma$e’s Instagram
Coincidentally, both Kanye and Ma$e have worked together on music including the “Welcome Back” and “Jesus Walks” remixes.
Kanye West’s First Tweet
Yeezy returned to Twitter this week with some pure troll-worthy motivation. Kanye shared a screenshot of Forbes editor Randall Lane‘s iPhone contact but made sure not to reveal his contact info this time around.
“First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣 … WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING” -Kanye West’s Twitter
The social media giant’s decision to lock out Kanye from his own Twitter page came shortly after he shared the editor and chief content officer of Forbes‘ actual phone number to his millions of followers.
“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes,” West, 43, tweeted along with the contact information for Randall Lane, who he dubbed “Randall Forbes.” The since-deleted tweet has “violated the Twitter Rules,” according to the notice that comes up using the original link. (New York Daily News)
The Forbes Drama
The tensions between Kanye and the financial publication appeared to stem from not getting called a billionaire. Ye also landed on the August 2019 cover story for Forbes Magazine.
After the feature was released, he criticized the fact that the magazine had not acknowledged him as a billionaire. According to Forbes, West claimed, “I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire.’” Earlier this year, West complained once again after Forbes did not include him on their annual billionaires list. Forbes claimed that West texted “You know what you’re doing. You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name,” adding that he also accused them of “suppress[ing] his self-made narrative because of his race.” (HEAVY)