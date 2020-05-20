Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is big proud right now. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to celebrate his daughter landing a full college scholarship.

Boosie Proud

This week, Boosie went on Instagram to flex some major education goals. His daughter Tylayja has earned a four-year college scholarship to Texas Southern University for her grades and 4.0 grade point average.

“PROUD FATHER ‼️ 4 YEAR ACADEMICS SCHOLARSHIP TO TSU 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯do yo sh*t black 4.0 grade average @tylayjaishunti 😘✅💰” -Boosie Badazz’s Instagram

E-Beefing

On a separate note, Boosie and rap veteran Webbie are through with each other. The hip-hop pair recently lit up social media to expose receipts and dish out issues they have with one another.

“Nice pic… N***az did that and doing all this sh*T for the boss now,” he wrote in the comments of the post. “But where the f**k all u n***az was when I sacrificed all my s**t… N took care of families when you was in jail B… Just wondering.” – Webbie

“U coulda call me n***a smh. Smh truth is you never sent my mother a ‘dollar’ n y’all had FREE BOOSIE concerts all over she neva got a dime smh you lyin bra.Everybody know I’ve tried to help you millions of times. Every time we’ve tried to get you in the studio u leave. I put you on my tour and gave you 10k for 7 shows out my pocket so you be straight bra. N WHAT U DO tried to sank the whole tour missing dates not doing radio etc. telling the DJ you only doin 3 songs. … U THE ONE TO BLAME FOR YOUR DOWNFALL”

Webbie and Boosie go at it on Instagram 😳 pic.twitter.com/fxX4NVSC99 — SOHH (@sohh) May 15, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Boosie is never one to hold his tongue. On a recent Instagram Live broadcast, Badazz said he had older women perform oral sex on his underage son. BB also said he did similar things for his other family members.

“How to see p***y, eat p***y, f**k p***y, all of it, sixteen years old. He trained to f**k p***y, all that. Don’t get to talking about my son. Don’t get to talking about my son. I got my son’s d**k sucked early, I got his d**k sucked early, all my nephews, all of them, ask them, or my sons, who got them their first head. I been got my son d**k sucked.”

Before You Go

Social media immediately erupted over his remarks. People claimed what he did was illegal and wrong.

Boosie said he paid grown women to give his sons oral when they were 12 and 13 and i see people condoning that. This why i say people pick and choose when they want to stand by morals and principles . Playing around or not even saying that shit is outta pocket . — Winston Balogun 🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@YoungPrince_) May 13, 2020

re boosie:



• that’s molestation

• he said he did it

• something is wrong with you if you cool with that shit

• why don’t y’all care — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) May 13, 2020