Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is never one to hold his tongue. This time, he’s back with more controversy about some NFSW action Boosie claims he got for his sons and nephews. On an Instagram Live, his claims raise eyebrows.

Oral Shocker

Boosie claims he had older women perform oral sex on his son, who is currently underage. He also says he’s done similar things for his other nephews.

“How to see p***y, eat p***y, f**k p***y, all of it, sixteen years old. He trained to f**k p***y, all that. Don’t get to talking about my son. Don’t get to talking about my son. I got my son’s d**k sucked early, I got his d**k sucked early, all my nephews, all of them, ask them, or my sons, who got them their first head. I been got my son d**k sucked.”

The Internet’s Stunned

Social media has erupted over his remarks. People are claiming what he did was illegal and wrong, among other things.

Boosie said he paid grown women to give his sons oral when they were 12 and 13 and i see people condoning that. This why i say people pick and choose when they want to stand by morals and principles . Playing around or not even saying that shit is outta pocket . — Winston Balogun 🇯🇲🇳🇬 (@YoungPrince_) May 13, 2020

re boosie:



• that’s molestation

• he said he did it

• something is wrong with you if you cool with that shit

• why don’t y’all care — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) May 13, 2020

Its the fact that there are so many men who are agreeing, condoning, and emulating Boosie facilitating the sexual abuse of his children. Y’all truly do not deserve to be the parents of anybody or anything — Tristin B. Brown, Esq. (@mstrilliviapope) May 13, 2020

Wait, There’s More

