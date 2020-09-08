Boosie Badazz Says His OnlyFans Page Is A Thirst Trap Seeker’s Dream

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz isn’t focused on making his OnlyFans page a central place to promote new music. Instead, the hip-hop star has plugged his premium account for people to find adult content.

Boosie Badazz’s OnlyFans Page

Badazz went to his Twitter page to describe what fans can expect from his page. Without sharing any pics or flicks, Boosie said the featured women are lit.

“My only fans “BoosieBaddies” is str8 “JACK OFF “ material #mygirls r LIIITTTT🔥🔥🔥” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

Cardi B’s OnlyFans Discount

Recently, New York rapper Cardi B went to her Twitter page to announce an OnlyFans deal. Instead of going for a double-digits price, Cardi decided to cut the subscription amount in half.

“Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week … How the f*ck I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Cardi Joins OnlyFans

Recently, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to break a massive OnlyFans partnership announcement. However, she said the page would be primarily dedicated to addressing rumors and gossip. It’s worth noting B deleted the headline-generating tweet hours later.

“I’m doing a partnership with only fans. Every time some1 start a rumor I will be addressing it there ….. what else should I post besides rumors and behind the scenes? Maybe a video of me cleaning my home with my nails?” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Rubi Rose’s New Hustle

Recently, vixen Rubi Rose went to her Twitter page to speak big facts about her steamy OnlyFans account finally helping level out the playing field for men and women. Rose also went the extra mile to encourage more women to embrace the OnlyFans gold mine.

“men get paid higher than women in almost every field of work. Onlyfans gave females a platform to capitalize off what god gave em. idgaf what a n*gga gotta say… run it up queen … It’s sexy as f*ck when a b*tch about her money” -Rubi Rose’s Twitter