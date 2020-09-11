Boosie Badazz Returns To Instagram But There’s A Twist

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is back on Instagram – sorta. The hip-hop star has announced his mighty return to the social media giant weeks after having his account mysteriously fade to black.

Boosie Badazz’s Instagram Return

The Southern hip-hop artist went to Twitter to get fans excited. However, instead of having his official page resurrected Boosie announced he had a temporary fix in place for his page.

“THE SHADEROOM CAN U TELL EVERYBODY FOLLOW MY NEW INSTAGRAM PAGE @boosienewig I’m baaaaaccckkk” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

Boosie Needs It Back

Recently, Badazz did the most to get his account back. The hip-hop star shared viral footage showing him begging Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg to help get his Instagram page back.

“IG disabled my account @markzucky hit me so we can get some help … Mane @instagram deactivated my Instagram. I need my IG BACK” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

Boosie Badazz Salutes Bobby Shmurda

Prior to getting his account disabled, Badazz went to his IG page with a major shout-out to jailed rap artist Bobby Shmurda. Boosie also shared his issues with people not taking time to acknowledge Shmurda through his bid.

“HAPPY GDAY TO A REAL ONE ☝️ITS A SHAME THAT THE WORLD DONT GLORIFY THE REAL ANYMORE SMH BUT IM GO KEEP YO NAME N THIS FAKE WORLD FACE UNTIL YO JUMP DAY #allmostdone 🔥🔥‼️‼️🔥🔥🔥 FAKE A** INDUSTRY” -Boosie Badazz’s Instagram

Happy birthday to @BobbyShmurdaGS9 🎂



Counting Down The Days

Despite Bobby serving time on counts of conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment, Migos’ Quavo recently provided a positive Shmurda update and hinted at a 2020 release.