Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz is ready for Bobby Shmurda‘s mighty return. The hip-hop entertainer has shared some deep words about the jailed rap artist’s comeback.

Last night, Boosie went to Instagram to share a throwback Bobby pic and call him a stand-up guy.

In November, Boosie saluted Bobby for his loyalty and not snitching in a publicized weapons conviction case.

In a March 2019 interview, Shmurda explained why he couldn’t support one-time collaborator Tekashi 6ix9ine after he turned his back on the streets in a drug trafficking case.

“H*ll motherf*cking no,” Shmurda said when asked if he’d ever work with Tek again. “You gotta treat these rappers like rappers – his is entertainment. That’s why I say to the kids in school, they’re entertainers. They’re just entertainers. They’re not living that sh*t they’re saying.” (VLAD TV)

Earlier this year, Shmurda’s mom went to IG with a slideshow of pics showing her mini-me with family.