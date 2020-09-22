Bobby Shmurda’s Prison Release Hopes Officially Crushed

New York rapper Bobby Shmurda isn’t getting out of prison early. New reports claim the hip-hop star had his request to spend the remainder of his sentence from home denied.

Bobby Shmurda’s Prison Release Denied

According to reports, Shmurda will have to stay put in bars. Despite speculation and high hopes of getting out on parole, Shmurda is going to spend more than a year stuck in prison.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Bobby was denied parole after his interview with the Board last week. No reason was given as to why, but we’re told he’s almost certainly going to be held in custody until the very end of his max sentence … December 11, 2021. We know Bobby has NOT been helping his own cause while doing his time. Remember, the rapper racked up 11 violations, including drug possession, fighting and having a shank — and good behavior clearly weighs heavily with the parole board. (TMZ)

Young Thug and Quavo’s Bobby Shmurda Support

In August 2020, Atlanta rap star Young Thug hit up his Instagram page to show his support for both Bobby and fellow hip-hop artist Rowdy Rebel. The heartfelt shout-out inspired Migos’ Quavo to also promise the rap artists could look forward to a collaboration from him upon their release.

“When they get out I fasho got some for em.. real niggas are still on earth. Rewards don’t come with keeping it real but in this case IT DOES. Charlemagne was right for once” -Young Thug’s Instagram “My brothas Kno What’s Up Wit Me Wen They Touch SHMIGO! 🤞🏾” -Quavo “On da gang 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” -YG

Southern Support

In early August 2020, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz went online with a major shout-out for Bobby. Boosie also shared his issues with people not taking time to acknowledge Shmurda through his bid.

“HAPPY GDAY TO A REAL ONE ☝️ITS A SHAME THAT THE WORLD DONT GLORIFY THE REAL ANYMORE SMH BUT IM GO KEEP YO NAME N THIS FAKE WORLD FACE UNTIL YO JUMP DAY #allmostdone 🔥🔥‼️‼️🔥🔥🔥 FAKE A** INDUSTRY” -Boosie Badazz’s Instagram

Boosie sends love to Bobby Shmurda on his birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/AUpd9LdDwA — SOHH (@sohh) August 4, 2020 Boosie Badazz salutes Bobby Shmurda.

The Shmurda Update

Despite Bobby serving time on counts of conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment, Migos’ Quavo recently provided a positive Shmurda update and hinted at a 2020 release.