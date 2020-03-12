West Coast rapper Blueface is giving fans something to get in their hands instead of hand sanitizer and wet wipes. The hip-hop star has promised his new Find The Beat album will cure the current coronavirus spread.

On Thursday, Blue hit up Instagram to low-key troll the worldwide trending topic. He also used his IG post to plug his long-awaited studio debut release dropping in 24 hours.

Imagine if this was true though…. @bluefacebleedem coming to the rescue for the #Coronavirus #SOHH #SOHHNews … could the new album be the cure? pic.twitter.com/9ZTDz0JErz — SOHH (@sohh) March 12, 2020 Blueface says he has the cure for the coronavirus

Over the past few hours, various hip-hop stars have lit up social media over the NBA suspending the season over the coronavirus. Everyone from 2 Chainz and YG have reacted to the disease impacting the professional basketball league.

“This virus definitely has my attention and is also affecting so many people in so many different ways. This is really happening! I think after I leave this Chrome Hearts Store and spend this 20! It will be the last thing I buy until further notice.” -2 Chainz

“Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! D*mn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.” -LeBron James

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

“Goodbye Basketball!!! Stop Tellin People Other Virus’ & Disease Was Way Worse!!! Nothing Has Done This! Ebola, SARS, Aids Etc Nikkaz!” -DJ Paul

NO BASKETBALL 🤮 — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) March 12, 2020

The season’s suspension came last night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the illness. The announcement spread across social media initially from an ESPN correspondent.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Wednesday night, iconic actor Tom Hanks announced he and actress Rita Wilson also tested positive for coronavirus. He made sure to alert his millions of fans on the precautions they are taking.