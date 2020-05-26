West Coast rapper Blueface won’t likely be sharing microphone time with Doja Cat anytime soon. The hip-hop star has fired off some dicey words aimed at the Los Angeles rap artist following her publicized apology over her connection to a past racist situation.
Blueface x Doja
Face went to his social media pages this week to keep things 100. Blueface specifically ripped into Doja Cat on his Instagram Story and appeared to shut down Cat’s apology.
“F*** doja CAP on cryp weird a** b*tch.” -Blueface’s Instagram Story
The Apology
Sunday night, Cat released a must-read statement about the situation. Despite the Internet trying to dig up receipts, Doja Cat denied getting tagged as a racist and gave an apology to anyone her past actions might have hurt.
“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter.
I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.
I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.
As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience. It was written in response to people who often used that term to hurt me. I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.
I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank-you.” -Doja Cat’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
The resurfaced clip circulating across the Internet features a throwback Doja in a chat room with possible racist trolls. She allegedly makes reference to not wanting to be black and having a pro-police brutality song called “Dindu Nothin.”
SAY IT AINT SO! Hold up! 🤚🏼After coming under fire for using homophobic slurs, #DojaCat is trending AGAIN! 🤦🏻♀️ This time over video chats which resurfaced online showing her engaging in racists calls. #Doja we need answers 😡👇🏼 – Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram
Before You Go
The situation immediately took over Twitter. Online users initially bid farewell to Doja Cat’s career with hard-hitting memes.