Blanco Brown Undergoes Emergency Surgeries After Car Crash

Georgia hip-hop artist Blanco Brown is receiving serious medical attention following a head-on car crash this week. He has reportedly undergone emergency surgeries after the wreck near his Atlanta home.

Blanco Brown’s Car Crash

According to reports, Blanco’s label revealed the tragic news. While details are still scarce, the accident reportedly went down just under 72 hours ago.

Brown’s label BBR Music Group announced the artist was in a head-on crash Monday night near his Atlanta-Georgia home, suffering significant injuries. Brown underwent 12 hours of surgery for his injuries and he is expected to need more surgeries. The label states his family and friends are asking for prayers. (Fox 17 News)

ICU Status

As fans await more updates, the latest reports claim he’s likely to undergo more surgeries and receive medical attention.

At press time, Brown (ne Bennie Amey III) was facing additional surgeries, and remains in the intensive care unit. No additional information was available about his injuries or the crash. (Billboard)

Brown’s Road To Stardom

Over the past few years, Blanco has made a name for himself with his “The Git Up” smash. He’s managed to mesh both hip-hop and country music into his records.

The Grammy nominee is an accomplished writer, vocalist and producer known for hits like “The Git Up,” which BRB notes held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital country song in the U.S. for 13 weeks. The music video, which premiered across CMT, MTV, BET and Nick, earned more than 20 million YouTube views in a month. He was named Billboard’s No. 1 Top New Country Artists for 2019 and one of the outlet’s “7 Country Acts to watch in 2019.” (Fox News)

The Positive Side

In the past, Blanco discussed his positive approach to life. Specifically, the 35-year-old talked about putting out music and staying true to his craft.