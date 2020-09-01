Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is paying homage to a true Hollywood legend. The popular actor has come forward to dish out heartfelt words after the world lost an iconic figure and cinematic game-changer in the late Chadwick Boseman.

Michael B Jordan Remembers Chadwick

On Monday, Jordan went to his Instagram page to reflect on his close-knit connection to Chadwick. Michael also admitted the shocking death to his on-screen co-star left him shattered.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Jordan took things a bit further by vowing to live the rest of his days like Chadwick.

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

In Black Panther, Chadwick and Michael shared epic scenes opposite one another as T’Challa and Killmonger.

Hip-Hop Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Over the past few days, people have lit up their Instagram pages with memories and reactions to Boseman’s passing.

“May You Rest in Power.” -Lauren London’s Instagram

Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43

According to reports, Boseman lost a battle with colon cancer. His camp claimed he was diagnosed 4 years ago.