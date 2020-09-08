Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick Boseman

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o has come forward to remember her late friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. The high-profile Hollywood star has penned deep words about the world losing the immortalized movie legend.

Lupita Nyong’o Remembers Chadwick

Nyong’o went to her Instagram page with a slideshow of words in remembrance of Chadwick. She admitted the death of Boseman had a huge impact on her and recalled learning about his passing.

“I write these words from a place of. hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope. I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn’t make sense. The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have exited before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless… Chadwick was one of those people.” -Lupita Nyong’o’s Instagram

Game Remembers Chadwick

A few days ago, West Coast rapper Game shared a heartfelt message about life. He shared a pic of Boseman hanging out with late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

“If life is too short was a photo…… Two iconic people who’s impact on the world will forever be cherished & praised. After seeing both of their very untimely demises, I am once again reminded to appreciate every single second I have in life. 2020 has truly been a devastating year to say the least & my most sincere condolences are with Chadwick’s wife & family. Just found out after his passing that we were born on the same day November 29th….. Losses like this make you truly question things in life as a whole. I still think about Kobe all the time & find myself just saying “damn, Mamba is really gone”….. & then I see posts from Vanessa & Natalia and it makes you admire their strength. Anyway, I woke up this morning and just wanted to post this picture & share my thoughts. Tell someone you love how much they mean to you because we really never know when it’s time to perish 🙏🏾.”

Chadwick Boseman’s 42 Re-Releasing

Across the country, movie theaters across the nation have brought back Chadwick’s must-see 42 film. The movie landed in nearly 800 locations and came at a discounted price of around $5.

The baseball drama featured Boseman as Jackie Robinson, the Brooklyn Dodgers infielder who broke the color line when he became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in 1947. Warner Bros. and Legendary, the studios behind the 2013 film, are partnering with the theater chains to re-release “42” in more than 740 locations. Other circuits that will be playing “42” are Marcus, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, Galexy and a number of independent operators. Tickets for “42” at AMC will be discounted at $5 and will be on sale by the end of Tuesday. It’s unclear what other chains will charge. (Variety)

Michael B. Jordan Remembers Chadwick

Recently, Chadwick’s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan went to his Instagram page to reflect on their close-knit connection. Michael also admitted the shocking death to his on-screen co-star left him shattered.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

Michael took things a bit further by vowing to live the rest of his days like Chadwick.

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I’m more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother” -Michael B. Jordan’s Instagram

In Black Panther, Chadwick and Michael shared epic scenes opposite one another as T’Challa and Killmonger.