Black employees at sports apparel giant Nike are fed up. Reports claim a large portion of African American workers have decided to opt out working the rest of the week in response to police brutality including the near-fatal shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.

Black Nike Employees Protest Police Brutality

According to reports, the employees deciding to not go to work are using their out-of-office time to protest social injustice.

Black employees at Nike are not working for rest of the week as a protest against racially motivated killings in America, sources tell Complex. Some of the workers participating in the demonstration have set up an out-of-office alert on their email accounts explaining their absence. “While I am out of office I will be using my time to combat social injustices,” the bounceback message reads. It features a long list of names of Black Americans who have been killed by the police, among them Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. (Complex)

On Wednesday, music mogul Diddy went to his Twitter page to react to the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting its Game 5 – and potential series-ending – face-off against the Orlando Magic. Diddy also highlighted the importance of unity.

“The power of unity! This is dope to see” -Diddy’s Twitter

NBA superstar LeBron James has publicly shared his disgust and anger over Blake’s near-death attack at the hands of law enforcement.

“F*CK THIS MAN!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT” -LeBron James’ Twitter

After the Bucks’ publicized decision to boycott its Game 5, the NBA released a statement revealing all of Wednesday’s face-offs would be rescheduled in response to Blake’s shooting.

“The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.” -NBA’s Twitter

