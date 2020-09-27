Black Doctors Won’t Blindly Rush COVID-19 Vaccinations

Black doctors aren’t interested in rushing out a vaccination rollout to help prevent the coronavirus crisis from further spreading. New reports claim medical experts want to closely examine and vet the vaccine process as a precaution for past years of medical racism

Black Doctors Won’t Blindly Vaccinate

According to reports, Dr. Leon McDougle MD — who sits on the panel of Black doctors charged with vetting the vaccine — made clear his unwavering commitment to the Black community from the gate.

When asked what would happen if the panel does not approve a vaccine vetted by the FDA, McDougle said that Black doctors are trusted within their communities and if they don’t believe in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, “it’s not going to move forward.'” (The Washington Post)

In a separate interview, McDougle spoke on the vaccine’s review process. He admitted to having concerns and referenced recent public suggestions made by President Donald Trump.

“We have concerns,” McDougle told MSNBC Thursday about the vaccine’s review process. “There’s been a cloud of political influence dating back to hydroxychloroquine … following that, convalescent plasma,” he said, referring to the various treatment options promoted by President Trump and other government officials. “We want to be that nonpartisan, independent voice, speaking to the African American community and our physicians of the National Medical Association.” (The Washington Post)

NCAA Football Player Dies

The global pandemic is far from over. California University of Pennsylvania defensive lineman Jamain Stephens Jr. lost his life after a COVID-19 infection and the death of another Black man reminds people around the nation college sports should rethink resuming activities. According to the family of Jamain Stephens Jr., he died September 9 from a blood clot in his heart following his COVID-19 infection. His mom, Kelly Allen, recently shared her own concerns about student athletes returning to sports this fall without a vaccine or safe protocols in place.

“I’m very, very nervous for these young men and women … These kids, their lives are priceless. And it’s just not worth it. It’s not worth it,” she said. Stephens’ high school initially announced that he had died of COVID-19 complications but later retracted that statement and said it hadn’t gotten official confirmation of the cause of his death. The senior had three tackles in 11 games at Cal U of PA in 2019 and played in 32 games in his career at the school. The Division II school is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and the conference voted in July to suspend all fall sports in 2020. (Yahoo! Sports)

NCAA football player dies after COVID-19 infection.

Stephens Jr. kept fans updated on his life through social media posts. He also made sure to remind his mom just how much he loved her.

NCAA Willing To Take Fatal Risks

Despite the death of Stephens Jr. and the thousands of people across the United States, college sports has moved forward with over 70 college football teams active in games.

So far, 76 Division I college football programs have decided playing the season is worth it. Several have postponed their opening games after coronavirus outbreaks. In seven of the 11 states where Big 10 schools play, the rate of positive COVID-19 cases is above the recommended rate for reopening, as are two of the six states where Pac-12 schools play. “College football is kind of a mess right now,” The Athletic senior writer Nicole Auerbach said. (CBS News)

