09/25/20

Blac Youngsta Warns Moneybagg Yo Shooters

Written By Jonny Fastlane

149 Views

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta is really with it. The rap star taunts the people who allegedly shot at his close friend Moneybagg Yo and welcomed the drama. The hip-hop entertainer is known for his trolling and seems ready to do whatever it takes to protect his BFF and fellow collaborator. The duo recently put out their Code Red studio mixtape.

