Blac Youngsta Gives Moneybagg Yo Insane “Heavy Camp” Chain

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta gives Moneybagg Yo a dope “Heavy Camp” chain for his birthday. Heavy Camp is Blac Youngsta’s independent record label. The gift follows their recent Code Red studio mixtape release. Both hip-hop artists have stayed busy putting out new music and giving social media all the attention needed to keep them trending on a regular basis.

Written by Jonny Fastlane

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

