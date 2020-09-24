Blac Youngsta Gives Moneybagg Yo Insane “Heavy Camp” Chain

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta gives Moneybagg Yo a dope “Heavy Camp” chain for his birthday. Heavy Camp is Blac Youngsta’s independent record label. The gift follows their recent Code Red studio mixtape release. Both hip-hop artists have stayed busy putting out new music and giving social media all the attention needed to keep them trending on a regular basis.
