Vixen Blac Chyna wants to do more than just be eye candy for Nicki Minaj‘s music videos. The hip-hop model has shared her interest in sharing studio time with her longtime friend.

Chyna x Minaj

In a new interview, BC admitted she could see herself and Nicki working together on a much-needed new collaboration.

“Who else would love a @nickiminaj and @blacchyna collab?!🎶🎵 |Watch the full interview on Fox Soul YouTube #OutLoudWithClaudiaJordan” -Fox Soul’s Instagram

High-Key Details

A few days ago, BC hit up Instagram to break some major music news. Chyna shared her upcoming “Seen Her” title, artwork and late June release date.

“Blac Chyna 🦾 Seen Her Dropping 6.29.20” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

Blac Chyna’s announces the release date for her track “Seen Her

Wait, There’s More

Recently, BC hit up her Instagram page with some flashy footage. The clip teased Blac Chyna’s new song presumably from a music video set.

“I’m dropping my first single/Visual. Subscribe to my YouTube channel (LinkInBio) #YouTube” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

Blac Chyna teases her new song and visual

Before You Go

In early June, Chyna helped ignite the thirst trap with a steamy shot. The pic featured BC showing off major curves and teasing new music gearing up to drop.

“YouTube Channel Blac Chyna…. music dropping soon ( link in bio)” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram