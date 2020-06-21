Vixen Blac Chyna wants to do more than just be eye candy for Nicki Minaj‘s music videos. The hip-hop model has shared her interest in sharing studio time with her longtime friend.

Chyna x Minaj

In a new interview, BC admitted she could see herself and Nicki working together on a much-needed new collaboration.

“Who else would love a @nickiminaj and @blacchyna collab?!🎶🎵 |Watch the full interview on Fox Soul YouTube #OutLoudWithClaudiaJordan” -Fox Soul’s Instagram

High-Key Details

A few days ago, BC hit up Instagram to break some major music news. Chyna shared her upcoming “Seen Her” title, artwork and late June release date.

“Blac Chyna 🦾 Seen Her Dropping 6.29.20” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, BC hit up her Instagram page with some flashy footage. The clip teased Blac Chyna’s new song presumably from a music video set.

“I’m dropping my first single/Visual. Subscribe to my YouTube channel (LinkInBio) #YouTube” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

Before You Go

In early June, Chyna helped ignite the thirst trap with a steamy shot. The pic featured BC showing off major curves and teasing new music gearing up to drop.