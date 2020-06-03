Vixen Blac Chyna is back on her modeling goals. Fresh off her Blackout Tuesday contribution, the hip-hop entertainer has teased the thirst trap with a new music announcement.

Chyna x Thirst

The hip-hop model went to Instagram Wednesday with an unexpected shot. The pic features her showing off major curves and teasing music gearing up to drop.

“YouTube Channel Blac Chyna…. music dropping soon ( link in bio)” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

Blackout Tuesday

Over the past 24 hours, Chyna did her part to contribute to Blackout Tuesday. She flexed support for Black Lives Matter with ample posts dedicated to ending police brutality.

Wait, There’s More

Chyna also used her platform to get people out to vote. BC shared her support for primary elections going down in key states including Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Rhode Island.

Before You Go

Recently, the Los Angeles model released a few pics of herself modeling in cheetah prints.