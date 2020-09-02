Blac Chyna Follows Nicki Minaj’s Lead and Teams W/ Tekashi 6ix9ine

Vixen Blac Chyna has officially picked sides. The hip-hop model has social media’s attention after linking up with the rap game’s biggest troll and self-proclaimed tattle tale Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Blac Chyna and Tekashi 6ix9ine

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram to plug his new album Tattle Tales. Tekashi went the extra mile by sharing a teaser clip of himself chilling with Chyna.

“YALL READY FOR THE ALBUM TOMORROW ??? TATTLE TALES 12 MIDNIGHT” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Jade Threatens To Leak Tattle Tales

This past Sunday, Tek’s girlfriend and model Jade hit up Instagram with the ultimate threat to 6ix9ine. She shared footage of herself quenching the thirst trap and playing audio of Tekashi’s new LP.

“I’m about to leak this n*gga album” -Jade’s Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Unreleased Tory Lanez

The same Sunday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram and kept things 100. Tekashi revealed he had a fire Tory Lanez collaboration he recorded prior to going to federal prison in November 2018. The announcement comes following Tory’s fall from fame after getting outed by ex-pal Megan Thee Stallion as the person responsible for shooting her at a party.

“I got this old Tory record that he cleared for me in 2017? IM WRONG IF I PUT IT ON MY ALBUM ??? It’s already cleared & ITS A F*CKIN HIT” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine Announces New Album

Tekashi went to Instagram last week to deliver huge news. 6ix9ine shared footage of himself allegedly in Chicago and vowing to drop a new LP called Tattle Tales on September 4.

“EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM 🌈 TATTLE TALES 🌈 SEPTEMBER 4TH ‼️‼️‼️ WE JUST LANDED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHICAGO 💛💛💛❤️❤️❤️😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine also shared trolling footage of himself reenacting getting beat up by a Chicago man.