Vixen Blac Chyna is gearing up for a big venture. The hip-hop model has announced the release date for her new “Seen Her” single.

Chyna x Seen Her

Last night, BC hit up Instagram to break the major news. Chyna shared the “Seen Her” title, artwork and late June drop date.

“Blac Chyna 🦾 Seen Her Dropping 6.29.20” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Last Tuesday, BC hit up her Instagram page with some must-see footage. The clip teased Blac Chyna’s new song presumably from a music video set.

“I’m dropping my first single/Visual. Subscribe to my YouTube channel (LinkInBio) #YouTube” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

In early June, Chyna helped ignite the thirst trap with a steamy shot. The pic featured BC showing off major curves and teasing new music gearing up to drop.

“YouTube Channel Blac Chyna…. music dropping soon ( link in bio)” -Blac Chyna’s Instagram

Before You Go

The same week, Chyna did her part to contribute to Blackout Tuesday. She flexed support for Black Lives Matter with ample posts dedicated to ending police brutality.