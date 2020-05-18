New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine really has a major feud going down against Billboard. The chart-tracking organization has reportedly removed his Hot 100 history and hashtag from its website.

6ix9ine Who?

According to reports, Tekashi’s chart history is currently unavailable on its site. In addition to those details, 6ix9ine’s name isn’t coming up in searches on the site.

The media brand has taken heed to 6ix9ine’s allegations and have allegedly removed all of the rapper’s chart history. Tekashi prided his success on having consecutive records on the Hot 100 charts and often dismissed feuds with other artists who did not accomplish the same feat. (The Source)

Called Out

A few days ago, Tekashi went to his reliable Instagram page to question how pop star Ariana Grande made an insane five-spot jump on Billboard’s chart projection. He shared industry documents showing how in less than 24 hours, Grande’s “Stuck With U” managed to jump over hits by himself, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Doja Cat.

“I’ll be real disappointed if Billboard gets paid for number ones, someone manipulates the charts – I want the whole world to see this. What I’m about to show you is a forecast of the report that every label gets – it was sent yesterday. Number one, Doja Cat, ‘Say So,’ number two, 6ix9ine, ‘GOOBA,’ number three The Weeknd, ‘Blinding Lights,’ number four, Megan Thee Stallion, number five, Ariana Grande, ‘Stuck With U.’ Last night, which is completely illegal, last second, last hour, ‘Stuck With U’ submits 60,000 units out of nowhere. This is the forecast they sent every label. Ariana Grande with ‘Stuck With U’ at 43.7. Jumps 12 points. They went from being fifth place to being first place out of nowhere. And puts ‘GOOBA’ 40 points. So it never jumps to number one.”

Wait, There’s More

6ix9ine also referenced how Billboard had plugged Grande’s new record on its social media pages. Tekashi showed fans a tweet it put out encouraging followers to support her single.

For a very limited time, you can get a #STUCKWITHU CD signed by @ArianaGrande and @ justinbieber. https://t.co/jrEqMbQpGO — billboard (@billboard) May 14, 2020

Before You Go

Last Wednesday, Tekashi relied on his Instagram page to initially call out Billboard. 6ix9ine tooted his own horn about “GOOBA” dominating streams and asked the Billboard folks to properly report his stats.