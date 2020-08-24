Detroit rapper Big Sean is paying home to a true NBA icon. The hip-hop veteran went online this week to salute late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Big Sean Celebrates Kobe Bryant

Sean Don went to Instagram Monday to remember Black Mamba. The rap entertainer shared pics of himself rocking a throwback Bryant Lakers jersey and declared today a special day in memory of his two retired numbers – 8 and 24.

“National Holiday 8/24 💜💛♾” -Big Sean’s Instagram

Sean Don. pic.twitter.com/Jgju9uACGQ — Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) August 24, 2020 Big Sean celebrates Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

High-Key Details

On Sunday, former “Power” actress La La Anthony hit up Instagram with a pic of herself and Kobe’s late wife Vanessa snapping a selfie together in a pool. Anthony dished on how much she cherished their relationship and vowed friendship on Kobe’s born day.

“On Kobe’s birthday today, I celebrate you @vanessabryant ❤️🙏🏽I know today is extra tough but your strength, love, & resilience is unmatched. I’ve never seen anything like it. Nothing makes me happier then when I tell you one of my crazy stories and u start laughing ur ass off🤣Here’s to more fun memories and big ass smiles. You deserve that. Kobe and Gigi are smiling with you every step of the way. I got your back. NOW. FOREVER. & ALWAYS 🙏🏽❤️HAPPY BIRTHDAY KOB🙏🏽❤️LOVE YOU QUEEN MAMBA🐍💜💛💛💜💛💜💛💜” -La La Anthony’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This past Sunday, rap veteran Nas went to Instagram to acknowledge what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday. The hip-hop entertainer shared a throwback pic of Black Mamba hanging out with fellow late West Coast legend Nipsey Hussle.

“Rest In Peace Kobe & Nip That’s Off The Rip. King Sh.. Happy Birthday KOBE #thecure #kingsdisease” -Nas’ Instagram

The rap heavyweight also shared a throwback pic of himself rocking a Bryant jersey during a performance.

“Me performing in the Kobe jersey. Happy Birthday King” -Nas’ Instagram

Before You Go

This past weekend, Bryant’s wife Vanessa came forward with a heartfelt open message remembering Kobe’s life.

Vanessa Bryant’s birthday tribute to Kobe Bryant 😢 pic.twitter.com/7fSn3obHk2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 23, 2020

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers paid homage to Kobe’s memory. The team rocked his jersey earlier in the day ahead of a game.

We miss you, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/nAp4JbqTz2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 23, 2020