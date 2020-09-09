Detroit rapper Big Sean has plenty to talk about these days. The hip-hop star has chopped it up with veteran radio personality Angie Martinez in a Q&A to dish on everything from his newly released Detroit 2 album to the legacies late entertainers Nipsey Hussle and Chadwick Boseman have left behind.
Big Sean Talks Chadwick Boseman, Nipsey Hussle and More W/ Angie Martinez
