Up Next

in WATCH 09/06/20 ∙ 3:02 PM

Big Sean Talks About His Eminem-Assisted “Friday Night Cypher”

Written By Jonny Fastlane

190 Views 0 Comments

G.O.O.D Music star Big Sean apologizes to some of his fellow Detroit rappers for cutting verses from his new song “Friday Night Cypher” with Motown legend Eminem.

0 Comments

Big SeanEminem

Written by Jonny Fastlane

Slide into our comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quando Rondo Says He Wishes DJ Akademiks Was Dead