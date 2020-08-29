G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is finding himself going through the emotions thinking about Nipsey Hussle. The hip-hop veteran has shared his deep sorrow dealing with the reality he can’t shoot a “Deep Reverence” music video with the song’s guest feature.

Big Sean Misses Nipsey Hussle

On Saturday, Sean Don went to his Instagram page to talk about the late, great Hussle. B.I. said he wished he had the ability to link back up with Nipsey.

“Man I wish I could shoot a Deep Reverence video w/ Nip 😪💙🙏🏾” -Big Sean’s Twitter

Big Sean’s Kendrick Lamar Relationship

On the new “Deep Reverence” record, Sean Don references his relationship with West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar. B.I. specifically reveals he spoke to Lamar following Hussle’s death in March 2019.

On the track, Big Sean references Kendrick Lamar. “After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick/There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel.” Sean downplayed rumored tensions between him and Kendrick in an interview with Joe Budden earlier this year. (Pitchfork)

Last Monday, Sean Don went to Instagram to announce the new record. B.I. also revealed the project is off his upcoming Detroit 2 album.

The anthem immediately received a co-sign from fellow Detroit native Royce Da 5’9.

“3 Kings @bigsean @nipseyhussle x @hitboy 🌹”

A few days ago, Sean Don hit up Instagram to deliver huge news. B.I. said his latest studio effort would arrive heading into Labor Day Weekend.

DETROIT 2 is the long-awaited successor to Detroit, (2012), Sean’s penultimate fourth career mixtape. That project, which was released nearly 8 years ago to the date of DETROIT 2, featured hip-hop A-list luminaries including French Montana (on “Mula”), J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5’9″, and Tyga.

“My fifth album #Detroit2September 4th 🌎✊🏾🌹🖤 🌟 🙏🏾” -Big Sean’s Instagram “Im exciteddddddd” -Lil Yachty

Over the past few years, Sean has put out ample music and studio efforts. In 2016, B.I. teamed up with his longtime friend Jhené Aiko for their Twenty88 collaboration album.