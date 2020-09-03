Big Sean Secures Stevie Wonder, Young Thug, Eminem, Jhené Aiko and More For Detroit 2

G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean is coming through in a big way with Detroit 2. The Motown native has shared his upcoming album’s massive tracklisting which includes guest features from Stevie Wonder, Kash Doll, Royce Da 5’9, Eminem, Nipsey Hussle and more.

Detroit 2 Tracklisting

On Wednesday, Sean Don went to Instagram to reveal his new LP comes packed with over 20 songs. Along with the guest features, B.I. revealed each song’s title.

“Tracklist 🚀🚀 Detroit 2 tomorrow night! 🌍” -Big Sean’s Instagram

This week, Sean released his new “Harder Than My Demons” music video to the masses.

In August 2020, Sean Don went to Instagram to announce the new record. B.I. also revealed the project is off his upcoming Detroit 2 album.

The anthem immediately received a co-sign from fellow Detroit native Royce Da 5’9.

“3 Kings @bigsean @nipseyhussle x @hitboy 🌹”

A few days ago, Sean Don hit up Instagram to deliver huge news. B.I. said his latest studio effort would arrive heading into Labor Day Weekend.

DETROIT 2 is the long-awaited successor to Detroit, (2012), Sean’s penultimate fourth career mixtape. That project, which was released nearly 8 years ago to the date of DETROIT 2, featured hip-hop A-list luminaries including French Montana (on “Mula”), J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5’9″, and Tyga.

“My fifth album #Detroit2September 4th 🌎✊🏾🌹🖤 🌟 🙏🏾” -Big Sean’s Instagram “Im exciteddddddd” -Lil Yachty

Over the past few years, Sean has put out ample music and studio efforts. In 2016, B.I. teamed up with his longtime friend Jhené Aiko for their Twenty88 collaboration album.