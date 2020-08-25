G.O.O.D Music’s Big Sean kept his word on delivering a must-hear “Deep Reverence” song to the masses. The rap heavyweight’s new record lives up to the hype and features the late, great Nipsey Hussle.

Big Sean’s Kendrick Lamar Relationship

On the new record, Sean Don references his relationship with West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar. B.I. specifically reveals he spoke to Lamar following Hussle’s death in March 2019.

On the track, Big Sean references Kendrick Lamar. “After what happened to Nipsey I reached out to Kendrick/There wasn’t even no real issues there to begin with/Lack of communication and wrong information from people fueled by the ego it’s like mixing flames with diesel.” Sean downplayed rumored tensions between him and Kendrick in an interview with Joe Budden earlier this year. (Pitchfork)

High-Key Details

On Monday, Sean Don went to Instagram to announce the new record. B.I. also revealed the project is off his upcoming Detroit 2 album.

The anthem immediately received a co-sign from fellow Detroit native Royce Da 5’9.

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, Sean Don hit up Instagram to deliver huge news. B.I. said his latest studio effort would arrive heading into Labor Day Weekend.

DETROIT 2 is the long-awaited successor to Detroit, (2012), Sean’s penultimate fourth career mixtape. That project, which was released nearly 8 years ago to the date of DETROIT 2, featured hip-hop A-list luminaries including French Montana (on “Mula”), J. Cole, Juicy J, Kendrick Lamar, King Chip, Royce da 5’9″, and Tyga.

“My fifth album #Detroit2September 4th 🌎✊🏾🌹🖤 🌟 🙏🏾” -Big Sean’s Instagram “Im exciteddddddd” -Lil Yachty

Over the past few years, Sean has put out ample music and studio efforts. In 2016, B.I. teamed up with his longtime friend Jhené Aiko for their Twenty88 collaboration album.

Prior to DETROIT 2, all four of his albums – which also include Finally Famous, his RIAA platinum debut of 2011, and Hall Of Fame (2013) – debuted at #1 on the Rap chart. I Decided. (2017) Sean’s second consecutive album to debut at #1 across-the-board on the pop, R&B/hip-hop, and Rap charts, following landmark RIAA platinum Dark Sky Paradise (2015). Twenty88, his 2016 collab with fellow G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam star Jhené Aiko, also debuted at #1 on the Rap and R&B/hip-hop charts.

Before You Go

A few hours ago, Sean hit up his social media pages to celebrate the album’s completion. Big revealed all he had left to do with the LP is finalize mixing.