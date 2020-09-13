Big Sean Pens Thank-You Letter For Detroit 2 Debuting No. 1

Detroit rapper Big Sean is feeling the love. The hip-hop star has celebrated his new Detroit 2 album taking out the competition and debuting atop the sales charts in its opening week.

Big Sean Celebrates No. 1

The Motown rap heavyweight went to his Instagram page and didn’t hold back his excitement. Sean thanked his diehard supporters and explained just how much it meant to him for having a third straight chart-topping release.

“Thank you! I sacrificed my privacy, I put so many emotions and lessons I learned the hard way into this music and gave a honest glimpse into my heart! it wasn’t easy, nights I thought of Offing myslef cause Life was too heavy, but the lock in was worth it! Had to remember if I’m still here and so many aren’t, it’s for reason. My goal was to inspire YOU to turn yourself up in all ways, Mind, Body, n Soul. Life isn’t promised as we can see, so HAVE FUN and thank you so much for the #1 album for a 3rd time in a row! Let’s KEEP GOING, Why Would I stop?! #Detroit2 🌹🌍✊🏾🔥💙🐐🙏🏾🔂” -Big Sean’s Instagram

First-Week Sales

After facing initial competition from fellow rap artist Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s TattleTales LP, Sean Don easily defeated the New York rap star with his opening week sales.

Making good on the mid-week projection, Big Sean’s “Detroit 2” debuts as the week’s #1 album. According to Hits Daily Double, the album sold 34K US copies during the September 4-10 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 111K in total first-week consumption. The sales figure gives “Detroit 2” a narrow lead over 6ix9ine’s “TattleTales” for first place in that column. The consumption figure, moreover, positions “Detroit 2” convincingly atop the overall chart. (Headline Planet)

Hip-Hop Celebrates Detroit 2

The hip-hop community has shared its support for Sean’s new album. Everyone from Diddy and Eminem to Detroit native Kash Doll have saluted the must-hear LP.

Big Sean’s Tracklisting

The new album comes packed with an endless amount of guest features and just over 20 tracks.