in WATCH 09/25/20 ∙ 7:51 AM

Big Sean Names His Top 5 + 50 Cent Reveals Huge Doctor Bill After Near-Death Shooting

Written By Jonny Fastlane

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Kanye West giving back the masters to his G.O.O.D Music artists, Big Sean naming his Top 5, 50 Cent revealing how much he owed after a near-death shooting in 2000 and more. Let’s talk hip-hop!

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

